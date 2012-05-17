MIDCAP-Alam Maritim lags Malaysia energy sector on valuations, earnings metrics

Malaysia’s Alam Maritim Resources ranks the lowest on valuations and earnings metrics among 12 companies in the country’s energy sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The energy services firm has a below-average Value-Momentum score of 33 and a poor Earnings Quality Score of 9.

The stock also has an Analyst Revision score of 47.

Of seven analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a strong buy or buy and four rate it a hold.

Alam Maritim’s net margins for the year ending 2011 lag the industry average by over 27 percent.

The stock is down nearly 29 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up marginally for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)