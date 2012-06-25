MIDCAP-Indonesia's Alam Sutera could see more falls-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zed98s Shares of Alam Sutera, which are down nearly 14 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.
The stock cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards forming a falling window candlestick pattern on Friday.
A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend.
MACD is negative and below the signal line.
The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator has made a new low, along with the stock price, suggesting the trend is negative.
The stock is down more than 7 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 2 percent for the same period as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)