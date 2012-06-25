FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Alam Sutera could see more falls-technicals
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Alam Sutera could see more falls-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zed98s Shares of Alam Sutera, which are down nearly 14 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards forming a falling window candlestick pattern on Friday.

A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend.

MACD is negative and below the signal line.

The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator has made a new low, along with the stock price, suggesting the trend is negative.

The stock is down more than 7 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 2 percent for the same period as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.