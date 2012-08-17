FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Alam Sutera could see more upside - technicals
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 17, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Alam Sutera could see more upside - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a related graphic: here)

Shares of Alam Sutera Realty, which rose more than 1 percent on Friday, could see more upside, technical charts suggest.

The MACD shows bullish divergence as the indicator made higher lows, though the stock price made lower lows.

The stock has cut above the 20-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

The stock is up 6.5 percent over the past week, while the sector index is down 0.4 percent during the period as of Thursday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.