FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Philippines' Alliance Global may reverse - technicals
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippines' Alliance Global may reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Philippine food-to-property firm Alliance Global , having fallen sharply over the last three weeks, seem poised for a reversal, technicals suggest.

For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/rag67s

It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Wednesday, suggesting a potential reversal, having found support at its 50-day exponential moving average.

The Stochastics %K Line has cut the %D line upwards near the oversold zone, a positive sign.

The stock ended up 0.66 percent on Friday, while the broader index is up 1 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.