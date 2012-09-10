FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Philippine Alliance Global could see more upside - technicals
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Alliance Global could see more upside - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a related chart: here)

Shares of Alliance Global Group Inc, which have risen more than 6 percent over the past month, could go up further, technical charts suggest.

The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above the 50-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.

MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, suggests a new uptrend for shares in the food-to-property company. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 21 on Monday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock was up more than 11 percent over the past month, while the broader index was down 1.5 percent as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.