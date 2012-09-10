MIDCAP-Philippine Alliance Global could see more upside - technicals

(For a related chart: here)

Shares of Alliance Global Group Inc, which have risen more than 6 percent over the past month, could go up further, technical charts suggest.

The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above the 50-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.

MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, suggests a new uptrend for shares in the food-to-property company. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 21 on Monday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock was up more than 11 percent over the past month, while the broader index was down 1.5 percent as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)