MIDCAP-Amtek Engineering leads Singapore industrials on dividend yield
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Amtek Engineering leads Singapore industrials on dividend yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amtek Engineering offers the highest dividend yield among 32 stocks in Singapore’s industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Currently, Amtek Engineering offers a dividend yield of 7.4 percent.

StarMine estimates the company’s forward 12-month dividend cover at 3.3.

Dividend cover is a measure of a company’s ability to pay its expected dividends out of estimated cash flow.

Its free cash flow at the end of December 2011 was twice its net income of $8 million. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

It also has an Earnings Quality score of 85.

Three out of five analysts have a buy rating on the stock while two have a hold.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

