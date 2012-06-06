FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Aneka Tambang sees surge in 5-day volume
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Aneka Tambang sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Aneka Tambang have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 121.8 million shares, more than four times its 30-day average volume of 29.6 million shares.

The price rise on strong volume over the past week suggests a potential reversal for Aneka Tambang shares after a prolonged downtrend.

The Trend Intensity indicator is at 55 on Wednesday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is down more than 33 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down more than 25 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.