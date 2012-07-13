MIDCAP-Singapore's Ascott Residence stands out on analyst revisions

Ascott Residence Trust leads on earnings upgrades among 39 companies in Singapore’s financial sector, which includes real estate firms, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The REIT has a high Analyst Revision score of 99, raised from 79 a month ago. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 24.7 percent over the past month.

Its high SmartHolding score of 96 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

It also has a high Value-Momentum score of 90.

The real estate investment trust is up 11.32 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 6.26 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

Seven out of 10 analysts give it strong buy or buy recommendations and three have hold ratings.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)