MIDCAP-Singapore's ASL Marine leads on book value, valuations

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd leads in terms of price-to-book value among nine companies in Singapore with high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers stocks with a Val-Mo score greater than 90 and tracked by at least three analysts.

The investment holding company, with a Val-Mo score of 93, trades at 0.7 times its book value of S$ 0.81, as determined by StarMine.

It also trades at a 20 percent discount to its mean price target of S$ 0.71.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock four give it strong buy or buy ratings while two give it a hold.

Year-to-date, it is up almost 12 percent compared to a near-14 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)