MIDCAP-Singapore ASL Marine leads on analyst revisions in industrials
#Industrials
September 24, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Singapore ASL Marine leads on analyst revisions in industrials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore’s ASL Marine Holdings has emerged as the best performer among 28 companies in the country’s industrial sector, based on analyst revisions, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The shipbuilder has the highest-possible Analyst Revision score of 100 and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending June 2013 by 8.8 percent over the past month.

A high score of 98 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is trading at S$0.665 against the intrinsic value of S$1.60 as determined by StarMine.

All the four analysts tracking the stock have given ‘strong buy’ or ‘buy’ recommendations.

The stock was up 9.76 percent over the past month, while the broader index was up marginally over the same period, based on Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
