MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra International could reverse-technicals
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra International could reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jan87s

Shares in Indonesia’s Astra International, which saw a sharp fall this month, could get support at the 200-day Simple Moving Average and reverse, technicals suggest.

The Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, was at 98 on Thursday’s close. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The Stochastics % K line has cut the %D line upwards in the oversold zone, which is a positive sign.

The stock is down nearly 3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.40 percent for the same period as of Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

