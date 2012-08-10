FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia Astra Intl could see more upside-technicals
August 10, 2012 / 6:19 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia Astra Intl could see more upside-technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/raz89s Shares of Astra International, which are up nearly 6 percent over the past month, could see a further upside, technical charts suggest.

The 20-day exponential moving average has cut above the 50-day exponential moving average, which is a bullish sign.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Astra shares. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 16 on Thursday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up more than 2 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT: Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
