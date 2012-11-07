FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra Agro technicals suggest upside
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra Agro technicals suggest upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/xed83t

Shares of Astra Agro Lestari, which are up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, could see a further upside, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut above its 50-day exponential moving average, a positive sign.

The stock has formed a bollinger band sqeeze, and seems to have made an upside breakout with the recent rise.

The RSI is at a 14-day high and MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is down nearly 1 percent over the past month, while the sector index has fallen 2.3 percent in the same period, based on Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
