MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra Agro could fall further -technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/sux28s

Shares of Indonesia’s Astra Agro Lestari, down nearly 15 percent over the past month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock’s 50-day exponential moving average has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards, which is a negative sign.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down more than 8 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 3.25 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)