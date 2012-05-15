FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra Agro could fall further -technicals
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Astra Agro could fall further -technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/sux28s

Shares of Indonesia’s Astra Agro Lestari, down nearly 15 percent over the past month, look set for a further downside, technical charts suggest.

The stock’s 50-day exponential moving average has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards, which is a negative sign.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down more than 8 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down 3.25 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.