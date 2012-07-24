MIDCAP-Indonesia Astra Agro Lestari technicals suggest more downside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qew59s Shares of Astra Agro Lestari, which are down over the past week, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has broken below its 20-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.

The MACD has cut below its signal line, which is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is losing strength and has just crossed below the overbought zone at 80.

The stock is down 2.34 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 1 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)