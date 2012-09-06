FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia Astra Agro technicals suggest more downside
September 6, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia Astra Agro technicals suggest more downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/mef52t

Shares of Astra Agro Lesta, which are down more than 3 percent on Thursday, could see more falls, technical charts suggest.

The 20-day simple moving average has cut below the 50-day simple moving average, a negative sign.

The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

The Trend Intensity is rising and is in an early-stage downtrend reading.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is down nearly 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 0.6 percent as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
