MIDCAP-Australia's Automotive Group could reverse-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/nuz52t

Shares of Automotive Group Holdings, which saw an extended uptrend over the past two months, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity indicator has declined on Tuesday from a reading of 41 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has formed lower highs, which suggest less upside momentum.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The stock is up 13 percent over the past month, while the broader index gained 1.28 percent during the same period, based on Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)