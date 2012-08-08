MIDCAP-Australia's AWE leads on earnings quality in energy sector

Australia’s AWE Ltd emerges as the best performer on earnings quality among 37 firms in the country’s energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data screens stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The oil and natural gas company has an Earnings Quality score of 97. This score has increased 40 points from 57 since the company’s December filing.

Eight of 13 Analysts have revised the company’s 2012 earnings per share upwards by 21.1 percent since July 31.

Its free cashflow as a percent of sales for FY 2011 beat the industry average by 4 percent and its forward 12 month P/E ratio exceeded its peer average by 46 percent.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the stock, seven give it a strong buy or buy while five have a hold.

AWE shares have appreciated in value by just over 21 percent so far this year while the overall index is up 4.87 percent over the same period.

Two other firms with high EQ scores in Australia’s energy sector are Caltex Australia and Worleyparsons with 96 and 91 respectively.

CONTEXT:

AWE will report its earnings on 27 August 2012. Its net income for December 2011 was A$29.7 million, an increase of nearly 144 percent since June 2011.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)