MIDCAP-Malaysia's Axiata Group sees surge in 5-day volume
July 24, 2012 / 6:54 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Malaysia's Axiata Group sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Axiata Group have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysia’s index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 23.5 million shares, a 42 percent increase over its 30-day average volume of 16.6 million shares. The data is based on Monday’s close.

Of the 29 analysts covering the stock, 15 give it a buy or strong buy, 13 rate it a hold and one recommends a sell.

The stock trades at 85 percent of its intrinsic value of 6.92 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

The firm has a high Smartholdings score of 95 and analysts have raised their EPS estimates for 2012 and 2013 by an average of 2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, in the last 30 days.

The telecom firm’s shares have appreciated in value by nearly 14 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up nearly 7 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

