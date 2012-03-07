FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine Ayala Corp technicals suggest end of uptrend
#Financials
March 7, 2012 / 8:17 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Ayala Corp technicals suggest end of uptrend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Ayala Corp, which are up about 37 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator shows momentum divergence as shares made higher highs, but ADX made lower highs, which suggests the trend momentum is changing.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) too shows a bearish divergence, as the stock has made higher highs, but MACD made lower highs.

The stock has also formed a Black Marubozu, a bearish candlestick pattern indicating sellers had the upper hand all through the session.

The stochastic oscillator %K line has cut the %D line downwards in the overbought region, which is a negative sign.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at 412 pesos, down 3 percent, while the broader index was down nearly 1 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/mad96s

CONTEXT:

A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day’s low. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

