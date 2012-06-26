MIDCAP-Bakrieland lags on analyst revisions in Indonesia financials

Bakrieland Development lags on analyst revisions among 19 companies in Indonesia’s financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s Analyst Revision score of 25 is the worst in the sector, having declined from 67 a month ago.

The firm also has a low Earnings Quality score of 8, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Its low SmartHolding score of 1 suggests a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down nearly 30 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

Out of the six analysts tracking the stock, three give it strong buy ratings, one has a hold and two have sell recommendations.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)