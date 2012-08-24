FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 24, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia Bank Mandiri technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/nyd32t

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri , which are down nearly 2 percent on Friday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The Money flow Index shows a bearish divergence as the indicator has made a lower high, though the price has made a higher high. This suggests the price rise is not accompanied by strong volume.

The MACD has cut below the signal line, a negative sign.

The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is up nearly 13 percent over the past month while the sector index is up 6 percent, based on Thursday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

