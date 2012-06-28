FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Bank Of Ayudhya lags Thai fin sector on earnings quality
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Bank Of Ayudhya lags Thai fin sector on earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bank Of Ayudhya lags on earnings quality among 23 companies in Thailand’s financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The commercial bank’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 4 is the lowest in the sector.

It has a SmartHoldings score of 62 and its Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has moved down to 81 from 92 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

The bank’s net margin lags the industry average by 7.5 percent and its free cashflow as a percent of sales is also 137.4 percent lower than the industry average.

The stock trades at 29 baht, which is just over half its intrinsic value of 56 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is up nearly 32 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up almost 14 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 14 rate it a strong buy or buy and 11 rank it a hold.

Four other companies with low EQ scores in the Thai financial sector are Tisco Financial Group Pcl , Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, Quality Houses PCL and Rojana Industrial with scores of 5, 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.