MIDCAP-Bank Of Ayudhya lags Thai fin sector on earnings quality

Bank Of Ayudhya lags on earnings quality among 23 companies in Thailand’s financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The commercial bank’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 4 is the lowest in the sector.

It has a SmartHoldings score of 62 and its Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has moved down to 81 from 92 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

The bank’s net margin lags the industry average by 7.5 percent and its free cashflow as a percent of sales is also 137.4 percent lower than the industry average.

The stock trades at 29 baht, which is just over half its intrinsic value of 56 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is up nearly 32 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up almost 14 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday’s close.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 14 rate it a strong buy or buy and 11 rank it a hold.

Four other companies with low EQ scores in the Thai financial sector are Tisco Financial Group Pcl , Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, Quality Houses PCL and Rojana Industrial with scores of 5, 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)