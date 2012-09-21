MIDCAP-Bank Pan Indonesia leads on analyst revisions in financials

Bank Pan Indonesia emerges as the best performer based on analyst revisons among 22 companies in the country’s financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The lender leads the sector with an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 98.

It also has a high Relative Valuation score of 97. The higher the RV, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

Two out of four analysts have revised their EPS estimates by 2.5 perent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The stock trades at 630 pesos against an intrinsic value of 1,426 pesos as determined by StarMine.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 6.9, against a peer average of 11.8.

The stock is down 7.35 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down marginally in the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)