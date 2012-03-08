FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Bank Rakyat could see further downside-technicals
#Financials
March 8, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Bank Rakyat could see further downside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Bank Rakyat Indonesia are poised for further declines, technical charts suggest.

On Wednesday, the stock cut its 200-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, a bearish sign.

The stock has formed a descending triangle pattern, and has cut the horizontal support line downwards. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and is below the signal line. The Relative Strength Index is at a 14-day low and is still bearish. The stock is trading at 6400 rupiahs on Thursday, down 0.78 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fuh96s (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

