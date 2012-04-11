FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Philippine BDO Unibank 5-day volume surges
#Financials
April 11, 2012 / 7:43 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Philippine BDO Unibank 5-day volume surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Philippines’ BDO Unibank have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to nearly 7.51 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 3.01 million shares. The data is based on Tuesday’s close.

Technically, the stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving averages. However, having fallen nearly 9 percent last week, it found support at 60.8 pesos, a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level, drawn between its February high of 70 pesos and a low of 46 pesos last year.

Its Stochastic Oscillator %K line has cut its %D line in the oversold zone, which is a positive sign.

The stock ended up over 1 percent on Wednesday while the broader index closed flat. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

