MIDCAP-Philippine Belle Corp sees big surge in 5-day volume
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 23, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Philippine Belle Corp sees big surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Belle Corporation have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Philippine index components.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 19.8 million shares, nearly thrice its 30-day average volume of 6.64 million shares. The data is based on Thursday’s close.

The stock’s 6.6 percent gain over the past week with strong volumes support an uptrend. However, technically, it shows signs of peaking.

The property developer faces resistance at 5.22 pesos, last touched in January this year.

Its Friday high failed to reach the upper Bollinger band.

The Stochastics oscillator is in the overbought zone and the %K line cutting the %D line downwards is a negative sign.

The stock is down 2.5 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

