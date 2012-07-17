FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore's Biosensors could see more upside-technicals
July 17, 2012 / 7:27 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Singapore's Biosensors could see more upside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/ser49s Shares of Biosensors International, which have gained more than 9 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has broken above its 50-day exponential moving average on Tuesday, a positive sign.

A rising window has occurred where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow. This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend.

MACD has entered the positive zone and is above the signal line. It showed a bullish divergence last month as the indicator made a higher low and the stock made a lower low.

The stock is up 2.90 percent over the past week, largely in line with the broader index, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

