MIDCAP-Indonesia Bisi International technicals suggest reversal

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/cut39s Shares in Indonesian agri-firm Bisi International, could reverse, technicals suggest.

The shares, which rose more than 16 percent last week, face strong resistance at the 200-day exponential moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator is currently at 88. A reading above 80 is considered an overbought zone.

The stock is up more than 20 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 5 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)