MIDCAP-Blackmores leads Aussie consumer staples on earnings metrics

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd emerges as the best performer based on earnings metrics among 14 firms in Australia’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has an Earnings Quality score of 88, the highest in the sector. This score has increased 14 points since the firm’s June quarter filing on Aug. 30. A high score in the EQ model suggests strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months.

The vitamin-maker has a high Analyst Revision score 84, which has been stable over the past month. A high SmartHoldings score of 81 suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Its Forward 12-month P/E is 16.1 compared to the peer average of 6.7 while its Forward 12-month P/BV is 5.3 against a peer average of 0.8.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, three give it a ‘strong sell’ or ‘sell’ rating while three have a ‘hold’.

The stock currently trades at 83 percent of its intrinsic value of A$36.93.

It is up nearly 17 percent since it hit a low of A$25.68 on June 26, while the broader index is up 7.32 for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

The company’s net profit for the year ending June 2012 stood at A$27.8 million, up nearly 2 percent on year, while revenue rose over 11 percent to A$260.8 million.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in the institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)