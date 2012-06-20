FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung looks set to reverse-technicals
June 20, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung looks set to reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fam88s Shares of Indonesian miner Borneo Lumbung, which have fallen sharply over the last few months, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator at 49 is declining, which suggests the end of downtrend. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence has cut the signal line upwards, suggesting a bullish crossover.

The stock is down 23 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 2.5 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

