FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bukit Asam sees surge in 5-day volume
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bukit Asam sees surge in 5-day volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Bukit Asam have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 8.195 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 3.7 million shares, as of Friday’s close.

The price rise on strong volume over the past week suggests a potential reversal for Bukit Asam shares after a prolonged downtrend.

The Trend Intensity indicator is at 42 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.