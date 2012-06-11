MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bukit Asam sees surge in 5-day volume

June 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Bukit Asam have seen a significant jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day volume among mining firms in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 8.195 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 3.7 million shares, as of Friday’s close.

The price rise on strong volume over the past week suggests a potential reversal for Bukit Asam shares after a prolonged downtrend.

The Trend Intensity indicator is at 42 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

The stock is up more than 6 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 4 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)