MIDCAP-Malaysian Bulk Carriers fares poorly on analyst revisions

Malaysian Bulk Carriers emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions among 135 companies in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1 and analysts have lowered EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 14.3 over the past month.

It also has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 8.

All four analysts tracking the stock give it either strong sell or sell recommendations.

The stock is down 2.29 percent over the past month while the broader index is up 1 percent for the same period

Another stock that fares poorly on ARM is Malaysian Airline System with a score of 2. Analyst have lowered EPS estimates on the airline by 14.3 percent for the year ending 2012.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)