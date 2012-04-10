FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Technicals suggest further downside for Indonesia's Bumi Resources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Technicals suggest further downside for Indonesia's Bumi Resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Indonesia’s Bumi Resources, having fallen more than six percent so far this month, look set for a further downside.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Resources shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up two points to 17 on Tuesday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock, which was stuck in a narrow range since the start of February this year, forming a Bollinger band squeeze, looks to have made a downside breakout with the recent fall.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down over 3 percent on Tuesday, while the broader index is flat.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/fuq57s

CONTEXT:

On March 31, the coal miner said it made a net loss of $8.3 million for the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.