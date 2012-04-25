MIDCAP-More downside for Malaysia Bumi Armada-technicals

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/kyz77s

Shares of Bumi Armada, which have lost about 4 percent over the past week, look set for further declines, technical charts suggest.

This week, the stock slipped below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average, having formed a Black Marubozu, a strong bearish candlestick pattern.

The price fall has been accompanied by a surge in volume this week, with its 5-day average volume up 36 percent over its 30-day average, as on Tuesday.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal line and approaching zero.

The stock has shed more than 2 percent over the past month, in a flat broader market.

CONTEXT:

A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day’s low. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)