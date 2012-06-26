FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong Damai could fall further-technicals
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong Damai could fall further-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/cak98s Shares in Indonesian property firm Bumi Serpong Damai, which are down sharply over the past week, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards on Tuesday, a negative sign.

It formed a falling window candlestick pattern on Tuesday. A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend. Two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.

Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is down 8.66 percent over the last week, while the broader index is flat for the same period, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.