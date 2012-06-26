MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong Damai could fall further-technicals

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/cak98s Shares in Indonesian property firm Bumi Serpong Damai, which are down sharply over the past week, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards on Tuesday, a negative sign.

It formed a falling window candlestick pattern on Tuesday. A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend. Two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.

Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is down 8.66 percent over the last week, while the broader index is flat for the same period, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)