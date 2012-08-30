MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong technicals suggest more downside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/wez32t Shares of Bumi Serpong, which are down nearly 5 percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The 50-day exponential moving average has cut below the 200-day exponential moving average, which is a bearish crossover.

The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Serpong shares. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 20 on Thursday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is down 12 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 0.22 percent, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)