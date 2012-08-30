FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong technicals suggest more downside
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Indonesia's Bumi Serpong technicals suggest more downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/wez32t Shares of Bumi Serpong, which are down nearly 5 percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The 50-day exponential moving average has cut below the 200-day exponential moving average, which is a bearish crossover.

The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for Bumi Serpong shares. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 20 on Thursday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is down 12 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 0.22 percent, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.