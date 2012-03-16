FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Bursa Malaysia tops financial sector on earnings quality
March 16, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Bursa Malaysia tops financial sector on earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bursa Malaysia leads the list of 33 stocks in the country’s financial sector with the highest Earnings Quality (EQ) score, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The country’s exchange operator has an EQ score of 92, indicating strong earnings sustainability.

It also has a SmartHoldings score of 93, suggesting an expected increase in institutional ownership.

Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the company by 1 percent for the year ending 2012 in the past month.

The stock is up 10.45 percent year-to-date compared to an over-3 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

Bursa Malaysia banks on regional alliances to grow.

On Feb 9, Bursa Malaysia said fourth-quarter net profit rose 5.20 percent to 31.34 million ringgit ($10.25 million).

The SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance. ($1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

