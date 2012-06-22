FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Cal-Comp Electronics lags Thai IT sector on earnings quality
June 22, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Cal-Comp Electronics lags Thai IT sector on earnings quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thailand’s Cal-Comp Electronics scores the lowest on earnings quality among eight companies in the country’s IT sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The electronics manufacturer has an Earnings Quality score of 33, the lowest in the sector, and a SmartHoldings score of 26 the second lowest in the group.

The company’s net margin lags the industry average by 5.7 percent and its free cash flow as a percentage of sales also lags the industry average by 2.8 percent.

Of the four analysts tracking the stock, one recommends a hold while three rate it a strong sell.

The stock is down more than 17 percent over the past year, while the broader index is up nearly 13 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
