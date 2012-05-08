FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Singapore Capitaland may see further downside-technicals
May 8, 2012 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore Capitaland may see further downside-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/kux97s

Shares of Capitaland, down more than 9 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.

The stock slipped below its 200-day Exponential Moving average on Monday, forming a falling window candlestick pattern.

A falling window candlestick pattern usually implies continuation of a bearish trend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock is down 5.44 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 2 percent, based on Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

A falling window occurs where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

