MIDCAP-Singapore's Capitamalls seen expensive on valuations

Capitamalls Asia looks the most expensive among 38 companies in Singapore’s financials sector, which includes real estate firms, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firms fares badly on the Relative Valuation Model with a score of 8. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

The company’s Smart Estimate forward 12M P/E is 25.6, while the peer average is 16, and its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is 35.2, against a peer average of 16.2.

Its low Earnings Quality score of 24 suggests poor earnings sustainability.

It also has below-average scores of 35 and 47 in StarMine’s Analyst Revision and SmartHolding models respectively.

The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up more than 2 percent for the same period, as of Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)