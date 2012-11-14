MIDCAP-Singapore's Capitamalls technicals suggest downside

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/hah93t

Shares of Capitamalls Asia, which are down more than 2 percent on Wednesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving average, which is a negative sign.

MACD has cut below the signal line, which is bearish.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, has started to decline, which suggests the end of its uptrend over the past month.

The RSI has fallen below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The stock is up 11 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 1.12 percent, based on Monday’s close.