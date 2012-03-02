FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's CapitaMall may see further upside - technicals
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2012 / 9:38 AM / in 6 years

MIDCAP-Singapore's CapitaMall may see further upside - technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of CapitaMall Trust, which are up about 7.3 percent year-to-date, may see a further upside, technicals suggest.

The stock has cut its 200-day moving average upwards, which is a bullish move.

It has also broken its resistance at S$ 1.815 levels, which is a 50 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its 2011 high of S$2.018 in June and low of S$1.615 in December last year.

Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, has formed a series of higher lows and is at 16, suggesting a new uptrend.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10’s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence is positive and above the signal line.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/rap86s

On Friday, the stock ended flat at S$ 1.825.

CONTEXT:

CapitaMall Trust is a real estate investment trust.

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.