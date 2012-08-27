MIDCAP-Australia Cardno technicals suggest downside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/jyj32t Shares of Cardno, which are down more than 1 percent on Monday, look set for a further fall, technical charts suggests.

The stock has cut below the 50-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.

The MACD shows a bearish divergence as the indicator made lower highs, though the stock price made higher highs.

The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is up more than 59 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 6.46 percent, as of Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)