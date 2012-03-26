FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Malaysia Carlsberg Breweries shows signs of weakness-technicals
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Malaysia Carlsberg Breweries shows signs of weakness-technicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Malaysia’s Carlsberg Breweries, which is up about 22 percent year-to-date, shows signs of weakness.

The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, fell 3 points to 39 on Monday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone and the fall suggests the end of uptrend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is below the signal line.

The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.

The stock fell 2.49 percent on Monday, while the broader index is down 0.18 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/syn37s

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Suni Nair)

