FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's Cache Logistics could reverse - technicals
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 6 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's Cache Logistics could reverse - technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s Cache Logistics Trust is trading near overbought levels and technical charts point to a reversal.

The stock is trading at its resistance level of S$1.01, a new 52-week high. The REIT has been range-bound and trading in the S$1.01-S$0.91 band since late 2010.

Its Williams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 0. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stock has also touched its upper Bollinger band, indicating overbought levels. A break above the resistance level could push the stock higher to S$1.08 levels.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/wep76s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.