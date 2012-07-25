FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(July 23)-MIDCAP-Indonesia's Charoen Pokphand could see more falls-technicals
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-(July 23)-MIDCAP-Indonesia's Charoen Pokphand could see more falls-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In July 23 story, corrects currency to rupiah in third paragraph)

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/faq59s Shares of Indonesia's Charoen Pokphand, which are down more than 4 percent on Monday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a negative sign.

It has broken a support at 3,005 rupiah levels, a 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the rise from 2,325 rupiah to 3,426 rupiah.

The Relative strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.

The stock is down marginally over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.5 percent for the same period, based on Friday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.