FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-China Fishery lags on analyst revisons in S'pore consumer staples
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-China Fishery lags on analyst revisons in S'pore consumer staples

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China Fishery Group lags on analyst revisions among 15 companies in Singapore’s consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s Analyst Revision Model score has moved down to 4 from 75 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bearish about its outlook.

Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending September 2012 by 5.9 percent over the past month.

The company had a negative free cash flow of $19 million, against a net income of $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 2012, suggesting earnings are not backed by cash flows.

Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

The stock is down more than 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 3 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

S&P report on China Fishery Group (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.