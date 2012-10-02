FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-China Minzhong Food technicals suggest downside
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-China Minzhong Food technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a related chart: link.reuters.com/cen92t

Shares of Singapore-listed China Minzhong Food Corp , which rose sharply in September, could reverse, technical charts suggest.

Shares of the vegetable processing company face strong resistance at their 200-day exponential moving average.

Relative Momentum Index (RMI) at 79 suggests an overbought zone.

The Money Flow Index indicator shows a bearish divergence as the indicator has made a lower high, though the stock price made a higher high.

The stock is up 11.8 percent over the past month, while the sector index rose 1 percent in the same period, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
