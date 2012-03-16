MIDCAP-Malaysia's CIMB may see upside-technicals

Malaysia’s second-largest lender, CIMB Group, which has marginally underperformed the broader index year-to-date, seems to have begun a new uptrend, technicals show.

The stock broke above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average on Thursday.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, also suggests a new uptrend for CIMB’s shares. The indicator moved up 2 points to 16 on Friday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

CIMB’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is positive and above the signal line. The stock is also supported by its rising trend line.

On Friday, CIMB ended up 1.2 percent at 7.66 ringgit.

For a technical chart, click: link.reuters.com/kek27s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)